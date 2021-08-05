4 Cash-Raising Pitfalls (and Better Options)

Don’t stiff the IRS

If you can’t pay your tax bill, it can be tempting not to file a return. But failing to file carries much higher penalties than failing to pay, says CPA Neal Stern, a member of the American Institute of CPAs’ Financial Literacy Commission. In addition, there is no statute of limitations on audits when you fail to file. The IRS can come after you years or decades later.

The IRS has payment plans that allow you to pay your bill over time. You also could charge a tax bill to a credit card or consider getting a personal loan to pay what you owe, Stern says.

Ignoring the situation is no solution. The IRS has automated processes that match up forms like W-2 and 1099 to tax returns, and if something is missing it can quickly result in a computer-generated discrepancy notice or an audit, Stern says.

If you owe and don’t pay, the IRS can seize your bank accounts or garnish your wages and other income until all of the unpaid taxes, penalties and interest are collected, Stern says. The IRS can even seize and sell your property.

“The IRS is probably the most powerful and relentless collection agency you can ever encounter,” Stern says. “If you owe taxes, it’s better to pay as much as you can, as soon as you can.”