4 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About

In the year that you reach your FRA, you will have $1 deducted for every $3 that you earn above $50,520 in 2021 prior to reaching full retirement age; in 2020, that figure was $48,600. While the increases in earnings limits weren't huge, they could impact your monthly benefit. And depending on how much gets deducted, it could be a deciding factor in whether or not you will delay retirement or the start of your benefits.

It takes more earnings to qualify

You are eligible for Social Security after you earn at least 40 work credits. You get 1 work credit for each $1,470 in income, up to 4 credits each year. This means that you can qualify for Social Security in as little as 10 years. This amount needed for a work credit has increased by $60 this year; in 2020, it was $1,410 per credit.

Social Security could make up a significant portion of your income when you're retired. Learning more about how the program works can help you better plan for its impact on your retirement.

