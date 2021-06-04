4 Cheesy Investing Tips That Actually Work

If you can hold on to your investments through a downturn, the inevitable recovery that follows should hopefully mean you won't actually lose any money (except temporarily, on paper). But if you are forced to sell at an inopportune moment, you could end up locking in losses.

To reduce the chances of being forced to sell at a loss, avoid investing money you'll need within the next two to five years or so. Just as good cheese often needs time to age, your portfolio may need a little while to perform up to your expectations. Make sure you can give it that time.

4. Build a diversified portfolio and let it brie

Finally, aim to invest in assets that you'd be comfortable holding for the long term.

Trying to day-trade or get in and out of stocks to make a short-term profit is rarely successful. Instead, the best strategy for building wealth is to build a portfolio with a solid mix of different investments you believe will do well for decades, and then just leave your money alone.

By following these four tips, you should hopefully become a feta investor than ever before. Because unlike a block of Swiss, there are no holes in these stratacheese.