4 Common Debt Consolidation Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

If you’ve amassed multiple forms of debt, like credit cards, medical bills or personal loans, you might be considering consolidating.

Debt consolidation is when you combine your debts into one payment, usually with a consolidation loan. Not only does this simplify your debt, but if you qualify for a low enough rate, you can pay less in interest and even get out of debt faster.

Sounds like a no-brainer, right?

Though financial experts agree debt consolidation can be a smart move, it’s not without risk. Avoid these four common mistakes when consolidating.

Mistake 1: Rushing into debt consolidation

Being in debt is stressful, and it makes sense to want to get out as quickly as possible. But rushing into consolidation can cost you money.

Borrowers with higher credit scores tend to qualify for lower interest rates, including when refinancing. That’s why Charles Ho, a California-based certified financial planner and founder of Legacy Builders Financial, says borrowers should look for ways to build their credit before consolidating.