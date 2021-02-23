4 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security

WarnerMedia has been hit hard by COVID-19 due to lower ad spending and movie-theater closures, but that creates an opportunity for income seekers. At the current share price of less than $30, AT&T's dividend yield is over 7%. And since the company generated $27 billion in annual free cash flow through the COVID-19 crisis, the dividend appears to be sustainable.

AT&T has paid dividends consecutively for more than 35 years, with an average annual increase of 2%.

Chubb (NYSE: CB) is an insurance provider that caters to consumers and businesses, with a huge range of service lines -- from traditional life insurance to construction risk insurance to specialty reinsurance. The business operates in 54 countries and territories and employs more than 30,000 people globally.

In 2020, Chubb generated operating cash flow of about $9.8 billion. The company has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years, increasing the payout by an average of 3% annually. Chubb's current dividend yield is 1.89%.

Look to the indexes for more options

Roughly 3,000 U.S. public companies pay dividends. Whittling that list down to those that regularly raise their dividend would be a chore if you had to do the research on your own.