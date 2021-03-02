4 Drawbacks of Relying Only on Social Security in Retirement

3. Your retirement security will depend on the government

Social Security isn't going to go bankrupt, and it's unlikely the government will make major changes to it anytime soon.

But the program is facing some financial trouble. And certain approaches to shoring it up, such as raising the full retirement age, could mean it provides less money in the future.

The bottom line is, the size of your benefit checks largely depends on the government not changing the rules in a way that causes you to get less money. Do you want to bank your financial security in retirement on politicians always doing the right thing?

4. You may have to wait to retire