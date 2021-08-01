4 Easy Steps to Jump-Start Your Stalled Retirement Planning

You could end up working for 30, 40, or even 50 years of your life. At the end of that time span, you hope that you'll have a comfortable and enjoyable retirement. But not everyone plans adequately to reach that goal -- a 2020 survey done from MoneyRates showed 62% of people who responded have no clue if they will run out of money.

If you fall into this category, learning whether you're saving enough is the first thing you should do. If you're not, you can give your retirement planning a jump-start by doing these four things.

1. Set a retirement date

If you've gotten a late start with saving and investing, you can get on the right track by setting a retirement date. You don't need to know the exact day, but you should know things like the approximate year or age you'll be.