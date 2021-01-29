4 Essential Tips to Get Started DIY Investing

4. Diversify

There's some debate over the extent to which a portfolio should be diversified, but it's safe to say that DIY investors should embrace portfolio diversification in some manner. Holding too many different stocks dilutes the gains from your best performers, but it also eliminates the risk that any single stock's failure can sink a portfolio and wipe out years of hard work. It's good to have conviction in your holdings, but it's important not to let hubris make you overconfident in any single prediction. It's impossible to truly know what the future holds, and there's too much that can change over the long term as companies navigate an evolving global economy. The more smart predictions you make, the less likely you are to suffer from any one of them being derailed by unexpected challenges.