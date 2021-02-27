4 Essential Tips to Get Started With DIY Investing

This might help: The average annualized gain for the S&P 500 varies between 8% and 12%, depending on how long a time frame you're using (10% per year is a nice round figure to use in any assumptions). Some years, the market as a whole does much better than that, but bear in mind, the S&P 500 also declines in value around one out of every three years, on average.

It's possible you'll consistently beat the market by picking out better stocks, but there's a reason not even most professional fund managers do so -- it's hard to do year after year.

4. Keep the financial media (and TV in particular) in perspective

Finally, exposure to investment-related news sources may have played a key role in getting you involved in the stock market. That doesn't mean you should hang on every word expounded by the financial pundits they feature, nor make trades whenever they suggest it.