4 ETFs Perfect for Growing Your IRA

Robotics and AI

Automation and analytics will be an important part of every sector of the economy in the future. The companies that develop the associated robots and software are likely to deliver exceptional growth, and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ) is designed specifically to invest in those stocks.

The ETF holds 32 stocks from developed countries that create robotics and AI software. These technologies have a number of applications, including drones, healthcare, and analytics software.

The fund is the largest of its niche with $2.4 billion in assets under management. Investors will appreciate the fund's liquidity with narrow spreads and high daily trading volume. However, it is expensive to own. At 0.68%, this expense ratio creates a substantial bar to overcome each year. Still, the promise of focused hyper-growth is enough to convince bullish investors that the ETF is worth the price of admission.

Blockchain