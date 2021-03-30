4 ETFs That Could Double Your Money

This ETF was established in 1993, holding the record as the oldest ETF in the United States. With a track record like that, it's hard to go wrong with this fund.

Since its inception, it's earned an average rate of return of 10% per year. If you were to invest, say, $1,000 right now without making any additional contributions, you'd double your money in just over seven years. If you invested $1,000 right now and then continued investing, say, $100 per month, you'd have around $13,000 in that same timeframe.

2. Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)

The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, and it includes just over 100 of the largest non-financial stocks listed on the Nasdaq. Close to half of the fund is composed of stocks in the information technology sector, which is known for its explosive growth. This could help your money grow faster.

It was established in 1999, and since then it has earned an average rate of return of around 9% per year. By investing $1,000 right now, you'd double your money in around eight years. If you continue investing an additional $100 per month, you'd end up with approximately $15,000 after eight years.

3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)