4 Income Sources That'll Make You Richer Than Social Security

Imagine you manage to retire with $1 million. If you follow the 4% rule, you'll get $40,000 of income per year, or $3,333 per month, which is more than double what the average Social Security recipient gets today.

2. Income from a business or job

Many seniors work in retirement to stay busy and earn money to supplement their Social Security benefits. But if you're successful enough, you might earn enough to surpass your monthly benefit payment.

Imagine you spend your career as a marketing consultant and decide to start your own part-time venture once you retire. You might easily bring in thousands per month if you're able to command a high-enough rate and are willing to put in the time.

Or you might want to try something completely new in retirement -- say, opening a catering business or starting a pet-sitting service. You never know how much earning potential you might have, and if you go in with a solid plan, you might easily outpace the monthly benefit Social Security pays you.

3. Rental income