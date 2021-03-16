4 Investing Lessons of 2020 to Remember for the Next Market Crash

Between Jan. 2, 2020, and March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 declined from 3,245 to 2,237 and lost 31% of its value. Within four months of March lows, this index was in slightly positive territory and closed at 3,257 on June 21, 2020. By year-end, it closed at 3,732 -- 15% higher than where it started.

If you were someone who kept cash uninvested during this same time period because you were fearful of further declines, you would've missed out on 45% worth of gains from the market bottom to the end-of-year close.

2. Emergency funds are crucial

If you've invested money that you could potentially need soon, a decline in value could be a threat to your livelihood. One way you can solve this issue is by making sure you have an adequate emergency fund -- one that will get you through a period of lost income. A good emergency fund should cover at least six months of your monthly expenses. But the coronavirus pandemic has taught us that you might need them covered for even longer.