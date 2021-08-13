4 Investing Nightmares to Avoid

Unfortunately, that often turns into yet another way in which short-term volatility can turn into a more permanent loss of capital. It's also one that's largely avoidable by limiting your use of margin and recognizing that your broker has the ability to change the terms of your margin agreement to make it more restrictive.

You can't avoid stock market volatility while being invested in it, but you can certainly limit the amount of margin you use to avoid that risk of being forcibly sold out during a temporary low.

No. 3: Hoping long-term money will cover short-term needs

That same market volatility means that investors can't count on stocks to be priced at any given level on any given day. As a result, if you're counting on your stocks to cover your near-term costs, you're setting yourself up for a nightmare scenario. After all, your bills won't go away just because the market may be down. If your only source of money to pay those bills comes from selling your stocks, then a down market means you'll have to sell that much more to raise the same amount of cash.