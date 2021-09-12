4 Investing Strategies to Navigate the Stock Market in 2021

It's not perfect, as the numbers it generates are based on assumptions about the future. What it can do, though, is help you find a reasonable estimate of that value and recognize the key drivers behind it. That gives you something to compare against the company's actual progress over time and help inform your decisions on what to do with your investment capital.

No. 2: Keep an eye on your companies' balance sheets

In good times, it's easy to overlook a balance sheet. When times get tough, though, a solid balance sheet can be the difference maker when it comes to a company's ability to stay afloat. This is because its balance sheet represents the company's assets and liabilities -- and most importantly, its ability to access cash if the lending market gets spooked.

Key measures to look for are the business' current ratio and its debt-to-equity ratio. Its current ratio measures its short-term assets (think cash and things that are usually easily converted into cash) compared to its short-term liabilities like its debt coming due within a year. The higher that number, the less likely the business will be to face a near-term cash crunch.