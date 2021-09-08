4 Investing Tips That Are So Simple, They're Like Magic

By starting early, the amount you have to come up with out of your pocket can be substantially lower -- even if your returns don't keep up with the market's historical long run rates. In addition, if you think it's hard to come up with a couple of hundred bucks a month in your 20s, imagine how tough it will be to come up with a few thousand in your 50s to wind up in the same spot. Especially if you hadn't been investing before, it's tough to come up with that much money out of thin air after your habits are established.

No. 2: Make it automatic

Perhaps the most powerful tool most people have at their disposal when it comes to investing is their company's 401(k) or other employer-sponsored retirement plan. What makes it so powerful is that you can automatically invest in your employer's plan every payday, straight from your paycheck. You'll never see the money in your checking account, which makes it that much less tempting to spend.

In addition, many companies offer ways to boost your contribution over time, often through automatic annual increases or through setting your contribution as a percentage of your salary. With that type of plan setup, you'll be saving more every time you get a raise or every year, with just the simple one-time effort of agreeing to participate in the plan.