4 Investing Tips That Are So Simple, They're Like Magic

Let's face it -- investing can easily turn into a complicated, fruitless endeavor if you're not careful. The stock market's got a dozen different kinds of players, and each of those participants seem to have their own unique goals. Things can get messy in a hurry if you don't make and stick with a plan.

The irony? That plan doesn't have to be complex. Indeed, the simpler, the better. Not only are you more likely to stick with a simple plan, simpler plans often produce better results than the more complex ones do.

With that as the backdrop, here are four simple tips novices as well as veteran investors should digest if they want to get more out of the market.

1. Automate your investments

Have you ever heard the phrase "Focus on the process and not the outcome"? It's the short way of explaining that efforts to achieve a particular result are likely to disappoint if you don't use a proven approach. Rather, you should trust that a proven approach will eventually lead to a desired outcome.