4 Investments That Can Get Surprisingly Ugly at Tax Time

Investments can be unpredictable. But the tax rules for certain investments can get confusing, which can add to the surprise.

Here are four types of investments that could leave you with an unexpected bill at tax time. Note that the potential tax bill doesn't mean you should avoid these investments. Just be aware of the rules so you aren't caught off guard.

Gold and silver

The prices of gold and silver finished out 2020 up 24% and 39%, respectively, from the beginning of the year. If you profited off either precious metal in physical form, be prepared for the tax bill. While long-term capital gains tax rates cap out at 20% for most investments, the IRS taxes gold and silver as a collectible. You'll be taxed at the same rate you would be if you sold a piece of artwork or your stamp collection -- and the maximum long-term tax rate is 28%, rather than 20%.