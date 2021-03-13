4 Low-Risk Vanguard ETFs Perfect for Income Investors

Investing in REITs is a savvy move for income investors, because they're legally required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. The fund also includes a handful of real estate development and management companies.

With $61.4 billion in assets, it's by far the largest real estate ETF in the U.S. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.12%, which is cheaper than the 0.48% average for REIT ETFs. A 0.12% expense ratio means that just 12 cents of every $1,000 you invest is going toward the fund's management fees.

The VNQ has an enticing dividend yield of 3.31% as of Jan. 31. That's more than double the 1.53% that the S&P 500 offers.

2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) is the most popular dividend ETF in the U.S. It tracks an index of 410 companies, with REITs excluded, based on their dividend forecast for the next 12 months. Its five largest holdings as of Jan. 31, 2021 were:

Johnson & Johnson

JP Morgan Chase

Procter and Gamble

Bank of America

Intel