4 Mistakes New Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

If you can sell out of your investments before a stock market correction, you can avoid losing money. But if the losses you anticipate never happen, you could miss out on a growth opportunity. For example, if you sold out of your large-cap stocks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic thinking that the year would finish out negative, you would've been wrong and missed out on 18% growth for the year.

The chance that you'll invest at the wrong time can be nerve-wracking, and employing a strategy like dollar-cost averaging can help you avoid this mistake. When you do this, you put a certain portion of money into investments that you've picked over pre-set times. Because the stock market varies from day to day, so will the prices at which you make your purchases -- some will be higher while others will be lower. But the main benefits of this type of process are that it will help you get invested, and it could reduce the anxiety you feel about buying your holdings at exactly the wrong time.

4. Being impatient