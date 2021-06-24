4 Mistakes That Could Derail Your Retirement Plans

4. Dipping into your retirement nest egg

If you've saved a considerable nest egg for retirement, you might be tempted to tap into it for an emergency. If you have an IRA, you may have easy access to your money, but it comes at a cost. For any money that you take from your IRA, you will owe taxes. And if you are under 59 1/2, you will also owe a 10% penalty. So if you are 50, and have a 30% marginal tax rate, you could owe 40% on any distribution that you take.

If you have access to a 401(k), getting money can be incredibly easy through a loan. And while you won't owe any taxes or penalties as long as you pay it back, the money that you've borrowed won't be appreciating and growing as long as your loan is outstanding. And while dipping into your retirement savings might fix your short-term problem, it could put you further away from your goal in the long term.