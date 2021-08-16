4 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement MultiMillionaire

When it comes to solid financial planning, the truth remains that you'll reap huge benefits by doing a few key things correctly. You don't need to be a perfectionist or a fortune teller, but you do need to take some basic actions as soon as possible to put yourself on the right long-term track.

Here we'll explore some of these actions that anyone can do -- or at least begin to do -- today.

1. Become tax aware

Nobody is asking you to sit down with the latest unedited version of tax regulations, but you should know a few foundational tax concepts that will make your investing life a lot easier.

First, be aware that short-term trading (defined as entering and exiting positions within the span of a year) will cause any gains to be taxed at your ordinary income rate, which is typically your highest rate. Stocks and other securities held for longer than a year are eligible for long-term capital gains treatment, which implies that any gains will be taxed at a preferred rate. It's in your interest to hold for the long term, at least from a tax perspective.