4 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement Multimillionaire

When you imagine yourself in retirement, what sort of picture comes to mind? Do you see yourself traveling a lot, joining a country club, or living in a city with plenty of nightlife?

If those are some of your retirement goals, then you may need a lot of money to pull them off. This especially holds true if you plan to retire early.

In fact, you may need several million dollars to your name to pull off your dream retirement. And the good news is that these simple moves could be your ticket to meeting that savings objective.

1. Start saving from a young age

When it comes to growing retirement wealth, time is your greatest asset. If you start saving $600 a month for retirement at age 23, and you invest it at an average annual 7% return (more on that in a bit), then by age 68, you'll have just over $2 million. Wait 10 years to start saving, and you'll still have an impressive $995,000 nest egg, but you'll fall way short of multimillionaire status.

2. Get free money in your 401(k)