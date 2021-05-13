4 Moves to Make If the Stock Market Plummets Tomorrow

3. Work your pre-developed pick list

While it can't hurt to sell your wobbly holdings when red flags start to wave, investors would be wise to prioritize buying rather than selling should stocks plummet. And to do this effectively, investors should have already developed a watch list of prospective stock picks to scoop up when they go "on sale" as a result of sizable pullbacks.

There's no right number of names to keep on a list of stocks to consider buying. Several dozen is probably too many, as it's too much to effectively monitor. Conversely, keeping tabs on only a few prospects may mean there aren't enough stocks to repopulate a portfolio when stocks dip. Ten to 20 prospects is a good target figure, knowing you probably won't be stepping into most of them specifically because of a price correction.

More important than the number of possibilities, however, is a list of any size that's been put together in a less stressful environment. We tend to make poorer decisions under duress. Take the emotion out of it by planning ahead.

4. Do nothing