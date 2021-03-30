4 Moves to Make if the Stock Market Skyrockets Tomorrow

Yes, there's always the chance that the market could go up even further and put you ahead of your target. Remember, though, that there's also the chance the market could tank and take you away from a goal you had previously reached. By taking enough out to meet your goal, you will have done what you set out to do, and that's a victory you should recognize and enjoy.

2. Evaluate the value of your holdings

When all is said and done, a share of stock represents a fractional ownership stake in a company. Its price is based on whatever the market wants it to be at that time, but its real value is based on the company's future ability to generate cash over time.

While you won't be able to perfectly predict its cash generating ability, you don't have to get it perfect. With a reasonable estimate, you should be able to get a feel for whether the market's movement simply helped it reflect the true value of the business or whether its price now far exceeds that value.