4 Must-Knows Before Buying Your Next Stock

When you add new investments to your mix, making sure that you maintain a good level of diversification will involve examining how closely your new holding mirrors your old ones. If it maintains or increases diversification, great, but if it doesn't, it could put you into a higher risk category than you want.

3. How has it performed in the past?

Projections of how your account could grow in the future are largely based on how the investments you hold have done in the past. And while past performance is not a guarantee of future performance, it can be a gauge you can use for planning purposes. Not only will in investment's history give you a good idea of the level of risk you're taking on, but it could also help you prepare for your long-term goals.