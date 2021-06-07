4 Must-Knows Before Claiming Social Security

2. An estimate of your life expectancy

How long you'll live will always be a guess. But things like a family history of longevity and being in good health could give you a higher probability of living a long life. This matters in relation to when you take Social Security, because it could determine how much you draw from the system over your lifetime.

If you live to the age of 75, taking your benefit at age 62 will pay you $257,400. If you take it at age 66, you will get $237,600, and if you wait until age 70, you will get $174,000. If you live to the age of 80, you will get $356,000 if you take it at age 62, $369,000 if you take it at age 66, and $348,000 if you take it at age 70. If you live to the age of 85, you will get $455,400 if you take this benefit at age 62, $501,600 if you take it at age 66, and $522,000 if you wait until the age of 70.

The shorter you live, the more sense taking your benefit early makes, while the longer you live, the more you can get from the system if you delay it. And if you have an average life expectancy of around 80, taking it at your FRA could work out best for you.

3. How much you've saved (or will have saved)