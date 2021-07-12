4 Places to Find More Money to Invest

It's easier than ever to start investing with a few dollars. But if you hope to reach your long-term goals quickly, it helps if you can invest more than $5 or $10 here and there. You might look at your bank account and think, "I can't spare any more cash for investing," but you'd be surprised at how much money you're able to dig up if you're willing to get creative. Here are four places you might be able to find some extra money to invest.

1. Paying off debt

Debt, particularly high-interest debt, eats into your budget and limits how much cash you have left over to invest. Paying this off can free up even hundreds of dollars each month, which you can invest for your future.

If you have credit card debt, you can use a balance transfer card to pay it off. This temporarily halts the growth of your balance so all your payments go toward the principal. But if you fail to pay off the full balance before the introductory 0% APR period is up, the remaining balance will start accruing interest again.