4 Real Risks of Investing (and What to Do About Them)

Economists talk about risk differently than the rest of us. They use words like "systemic" and "systematic." They differentiate market risk from liquidity risk from reinvestment risk. But as a layperson who's carefully setting money aside to retire, you probably think about risk in more concrete terms -- like, the risk of losing money or the risk of making unsound investment decisions.

Here is a closer look at four real-world risks you might experience as a novice investor, and how to manage them.

1. Your securities could lose value when you need to liquidate

At some point, your investments will lose value. You should get comfortable with that idea because there's no stopping the rise and fall of stock prices.