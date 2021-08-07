4 Real Risks of Investing (and What to Do About Them)

Unfortunately, all the homework in the world won't turn you into a psychic. You can't know what the future holds. Diversification is the only way to effectively eliminate company-specific risk. Consider buying other stocks in the industry -- or stocks across a number of industries -- just in case things don't go to plan. The more your own, the more you dilute the risk posed by any single stock. Mutual funds and ETFs are great tools for this purpose.

2. Volatility and market risk

No matter how well a company performs, its stock is still subject to volatility and market risk. Stock prices are determined by supply and demand, like anything else. If people are pulling capital out of the stock market in general, then stock prices are going to fall.