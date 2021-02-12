4 Reasons I'll Never Invest in Penny Stocks

These price swings make penny stocks incredibly risky. Your investments could plummet in value overnight, and not all investors (myself included) have the stomach for that much volatility. There's also a greater chance that smaller businesses will fail, which could sink your investments.

3. They're often harder to sell

In order to sell penny stocks, you need to have a buyer. Sometimes, though, there aren't many buyers looking for particular stocks. This can make penny stocks harder to sell, which is especially dangerous considering how quickly their prices can fluctuate.

Say, for example, you buy 1,000 shares of stock for $1 per share. You're concerned the price is going to drop, so you want to sell. If you can't find a buyer, though, you're stuck with the stock. Say the price drops to $0.50 per share by the time you're finally able to sell. At that point, your shares are worth half what they once were. If you sell all your shares, you've just lost $500.

4. There are better options out there