4 Reasons Not To Worry About a Stock Market Crash

Will the market crash, or won't it? It's a question many investors are asking themselves now that the market's hinting that it may not be as resilient as it has been since March of last year.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is only down a little more than 2% from its early September highs, but things feel different about this lull. Not only is this usually a tough time of year for the market, but a couple of indices (and some individual stocks) are starting to trade under key levels that technical analysts have been eying for a while. When those lines in the sand are crossed, they don't change long-term fundamentals, but those events can certainly signal -- and even start -- steep sell-offs.

The thing is, even if a major correction is in the cards, don't sweat it. Here are four specific reasons why you don't need to panic.

1. Corrections and bear markets happen, but they've never been permanent in the U.S.