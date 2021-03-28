4 Reasons Rapidly Rising Treasury Yields Could Cause a Stock Market Crash

When the curtain closed on 2020, 10-year Treasury bonds were yielding 0.93%, with 30-year bonds paying out 1.65%. But as of March 23, 10-year Treasury bonds were yielding 1.63% and 30-year bonds were up to 2.34%. A roughly 70-basis-point move in less than three months for both the 10-year and 30-year T-bond might not sound all that interesting, but it has some wide-ranging implications that could (again, key word!) lead to a stock market crash.

Here are four reasons why rapidly rising rates might lead to market turmoil.

1. A safer return might discourage investing in stocks

To begin with, you have to understand that Treasury bonds issued by the U.S. federal government are a considerably safer investment vehicle than putting your money to work in stocks. But buying a bond yielding, say, 0.93%, isn't going to outpace inflation over the next decade.