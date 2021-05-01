4 Reasons Roth IRAs Rule

When it comes to saving for retirement, there are different plans you can choose from. You may be tempted to open a traditional IRA because that way, you'll get an up-front tax break on the money you put in.

Roth IRAs, on the other hand, don't offer that instant gratification. Rather, with a Roth IRA, you may have to wait years to reap some solid benefits. But in spite of that, here are a few reasons why Roth IRAs may be the best retirement savings plan out there.

1. Your withdrawals are yours to enjoy tax-free

If you think paying taxes is difficult now, imagine having to deal with the IRS when you're a senior, at a time when your income may be far more limited and a surprise tax bill could really throw your finances off course. The beauty of Roth IRAs is that they're funded with after-tax dollars, so once you have money in your account, taxes won't come into the picture. You'll get to enjoy your withdrawals during retirement without the IRS getting a piece of that money.