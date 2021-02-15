4 Reasons the Stock Market Could Crash Very Soon

You may not like what I'm about to say, but it's an undisputed truth backed up by data: Stock market crashes and corrections happen all the time.

Since the beginning of 1950, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has undergone 38 separate crashes or corrections that have led to a decline of at least 10%. This works out to a correction striking the S&P 500, on average, every 1.87 years.

However, the stock market doesn't adhere to averages, and it often behaves unpredictably, at least in the short term. We'll never know ahead of time precisely when a stock market crash or correction is going to occur, how long it'll last, or how steep the drop will be.

But indulge me for a moment, because a confluence of four near-term factors are coming together that may incite a stock market crash very soon.

1. Valuations are stretched to two-decade highs