4 Reasons to Hold Your Investments During a Recession

Opportunity cost is highest when the market is down, and selling during a recession means that you'll lock in your losses. Nobody wants to buy high and sell low. Not only should you hold onto your investments, you should take the opportunity to buy more if your financial plan allows you to do so.

3. Your stock portfolio might even grow during a recession

Waiting around for an economic recovery might not seem appealing. Luckily, the market has also grown during recessions in the past, so you might not even have to wait for the long-term narrative to play out. A recession just about guarantees volatility in the stock market, and there will be days when your portfolio loses value. However, the market is typically forward-looking, and it will bounce back on early signs of recovery if stock valuations are attractive.