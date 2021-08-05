4 Reasons to Invest in Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirement

Consider the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEMKT: SPLV), which is designed to provide equity-style growth without experiencing as much price fluctuation. Mature, dividend-paying companies such as consumer staples and utility stocks make up a significant portion of the portfolio. Tech and consumer cyclical stocks are a much smaller piece of the allocation.

3. They're a better inflation hedge than bonds

Inflation eats away at the buying power of a dollar each year. That can be bad news for retirees who are living off the interest payments from savings accounts and bonds. Every year, those investments produce the same amount of cash, but that cash buys a little bit less.

Stocks are often used to combat that effect. Stock prices generally rise with inflation as everything in the economy gets more expensive. The dividends paid by those stocks generally grow as well. You might not outpace inflation, but you'll be in better shape to keep up with it.