4 Reasons to Invest in Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirement

Even if you're not quite there yet, it's never too soon to start thinking about how you're going to pay your bills after you retire. After all, the odds of winning the lottery are always pretty slim, and very few of us are independently wealthy. It's something we'll have to plan for. For most of us, dividend stocks offer an optimal mix of benefits.

With that as the backdrop, here are the four biggest reasons to lean on dividend names once our working years are over, and our golden years have begun.

Social Security won't cut it

Did you know the largest Social Security checks paid to those who've begun accepting payments at their full retirement age is $3,100 per month? Not bad -- that's about $37,000 per year, which is a relatively typical income for workers in the U.S. But it's not necessarily enough to pay for all the fun and travel you weren't able to do while you were working.