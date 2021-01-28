4 Reasons Why You Should Apply For A Second PPP Loan

This form was intended to help smaller businesses that may have found the prospect of both applying for a PPP loan and fulfilling the previous paperwork requirements for forgiveness too overwhelming to pursue.

Know that even with self-certification, a business may still be asked to produce proof of a reduction in revenue up to four years after applying for forgiveness if there’s an audit of their loan. The second draw loan forgiveness application specifically states that a PPP loan recipient “must retain all records necessary to prove compliance with Paycheck Protection Program Rules for four years for employment records and for three years for all other records.”

4. If You Don’t Qualify for Forgiveness, It’s Still a Low-risk Loan

Even if you don’t qualify for full or partial loan forgiveness, applying for a PPP loan is still one of the best bargains for a business seeking a cash infusion.

“The thing to keep in mind is the beneficial aspect to the interest rate, it is still 1%,” says Brian Marks, a professor of economics at the Pompea College of Business at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.