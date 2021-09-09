4 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Max Out Your 401(k)

The standard advice to maximize your 401(k) is excellent, but it doesn't suit everyone all the time. There are a few reasons why contributing as much as you can to your retirement fund might not make sense, at least not some years. That's because a traditional 401(k) locks your money away until you are 59 ½. Early withdrawal is allowed, but only in limited circumstances or with a tax penalty. It is not the only way to set aside money for retirement, either.

1. You have high-interest debt

Early in your career, you might have high-cost debt to address. If you have high interest debt, such as credit cards or installment loans with interest rates above 15%, it may be best to concentrate on paying that off before contributing too much to your 401(k).