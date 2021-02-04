4 Reasons You Should Avoid GameStop, AMC, and Other WallStreetBets Stocks

Finally -- and perhaps most importantly -- there are absent cues. These are the cues that existed in the past to let us know that everything was OK, that life was good. But for too many people, these cues don't exist (unless we consciously make them).

Believe it or not, one of the most important cues that you were safe in the world was the evening gathering by the campfire. Again, from Mismatch: "There was a central place for the group to gather and socialize: the campfire. ... It is highly likely that ancestral humans spent night upon night, year upon year, century upon century entertaining each other around the campfire."

Of course, we can still have these cues today. The teams, groups, and religious organizations we are involved in can provide them. But there needs to be a conscious effort -- effort you can't make when your brain is hopped up on temporary dopamine hits from short-term trading.

A final word