4 Reasons You Should Not Invest Like a Woman

Women tend to trade less frequently than men, according to multiple studies, which has helped them generate higher returns. A study from Vanguard found that women trade 40% less frequently than men. Separate research from the University of California also found that men traded 45% more often than women between 1991 and 1997, which reduced men's returns by around 2.65% (compared to 1.72% for women).

The secrets to success

Ultimately, anyone of any gender (or any group, really!) can be a successful investor -- but it's critical to invest strategically if you want to see substantial returns.

One of the best ways to be successful in the stock market is to invest for the long-term. Find investments that are likely to see consistent growth over time, and then hold onto them for the long run. Your investments may experience volatility from time to time, but you can ride out the storm by continuing to invest and not panic-selling.

If you're saving for retirement, consistency is key. Aim to save at least 10% to 15% of your income, and take advantage of your 401(k), if you have one. Even if you don't have much to save, contributing at least a little each month to your retirement account will go a long way.