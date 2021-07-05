4 Reasons You Shouldn't Count on Social Security and 1 You Should

Despite all the additional money put into shoring up the program over the decades, Social Security is still on track to see its benefits slashed by almost a quarter in the not too distant future. Even if you assume Congress will once again step forward to patch the program, you have to wonder how permanent that next patch will really be.

No. 4: Even if it does get patched, you'll probably pay for it

History indicates that the key ways Social Security gets patched is through a combination of tax increases and benefit reductions. Roughly speaking, that translates to "you're going to pay for any fixes to the program, either through higher taxes, lower benefits, or both."

Since you're going to have to pay for any fixes that come down the pike anyway, one of the smartest things you can do to protect yourself is to start investing to try to cover the gap. Think of it this way -- if benefits get cut, then anything you've saved up to cover for the gap helps improve your lifestyle in retirement. On the flip side, if taxes go up, then it's often a lot easier to cut back on your investments than to cut back on your lifestyle to cover those increased taxes.