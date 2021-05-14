4 Reasons You Shouldn't Invest Like Billionaires Do

2. You can't afford to lose like they can

Plenty of billionaires do invest in the stock market, though, like we can, but we need to remember what different situations billionaires are in, compared to us. For one thing, they can afford to take more risks. If an investment is wiped out, losing 100%, it's not likely to threaten their future financial security and comfort. They can take more risk, because they have so much wealth.

If you take on a lot of risk and things don't work out as you hoped, you can end up with a far smaller net worth, which can threaten your retirement or keep you from achieving some goals, such as a down payment for a home.

3. You may need more growth than they do