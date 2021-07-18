4 Reasons You Shouldn't Invest Like Billionaires Do

No. 3: You can diversify in ways they can't

Having billions of dollars might seem wonderful, but having it largely tied up in a single investment like so many billionaires do can be quite terrifying. That raises a key question of why they don't just diversify their portfolios. Unfortunately, even if they want to, it's tough for them to do so, for two key reasons.

First, it causes an image problem. Executives of publicly traded companies need to disclose when they buy or sell shares. When an executive sells a large chunk of shares, it tends to raise very public questions on whether that executive really believes in the future of the company. That tends to keep billionaire CEOs and other executives invested even if they know they really should diversify their holdings.

Second, the taxes they face can be staggering. Assuming most of those billionaires' riches come from highly appreciated stock, even a small act of diversification can be costly. 1% of a $1 billion nest egg works out to $10 million. If that has a near $0 basis, the billionaire can easily face over $2.3 million in federal taxes. In addition, state and local taxes on top of that could drive the total tax bill above $3 million. Even for a billionaire, paying millions in otherwise avoidable taxes can be a tough pill to swallow.