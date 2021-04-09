4 Retirement Savings Mistakes You Can't Afford to Make

The upside of saving in a dedicated retirement plan is getting to reap some tax benefits in the process. With a traditional 401(k) or IRA, for example, your money will go in on a pre-tax basis so you can (legally) shield some of your earnings from the IRS's reach. But while you may want the immediate tax break associated with a traditional 401(k) or IRA, a Roth account may make more sense if you think tax rates will rise on a permanent basis. That way, you'll get to withdraw from your savings tax-free as a senior.

If your earnings are too high to contribute to a Roth IRA directly, you can put money into a traditional IRA and convert it to a Roth afterward. Meanwhile, not all 401(k) plans offer a Roth savings option, but many do -- and unlike IRAs, there are no income limits to worry about.

Saving money throughout your career is a good way to set yourself up for a worry-free retirement. Just make sure to avoid these blunders along the way. The last thing you want to do is sabotage yourself and fall short financially during retirement as a result.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook