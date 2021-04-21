4 Roadblocks That Could Keep You From Becoming a Millionaire

While more stock exposure can provide you with higher returns, it also adds more volatility. And if you invest too aggressively, you may have a hard time stomaching the ups and downs of the stock market, which could make staying consistently invested harder.

That's why your investments should take into account more than how soon you plan on using your money. Determining your asset allocation model means finding out the best mix of stocks, bonds, and cash for your accounts, and it can best be done by taking a simple quiz that assesses how comfortable you are with risk.

4. You spend too much

If you are having a hard time coming up with money to save, it could be because you are spending too much. You may think that becoming a millionaire is mostly driven by your income, but whether or not your expenses are in check also matters.

If you have the goal of saving $1 million in 30 years and you earn 8% annually, but can only save $6,000 a year, your accounts would only grow to about $734,000 in 30 years.

But making up for this $266,000 gap may not be as hard as you think if you have 30 years to do it -- it would only require an additional $2,500 each year.