4 Sample Retirement Savings Plans for Every Age

Just like the 4% rule, this method assumes that you'll keep your money invested after retiring. It also requires some work on your part in estimating how much you'll be spending in retirement.

When using this calculation, it's essential that you maintain a manageable withdrawal rate. And if you take out 10% of your money in any year of your retirement, it could mean that your assets are depleted far sooner than you planned for.

Figuring out what you need for retirement is an estimate that could be a moving target as you get closer to the date. But the sooner you start planning for it, the more time you'll have for saving, investing, and making any tweaks needed along the way.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook