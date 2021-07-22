4 Secrets to Beating the Average Investor

Dividend payers can be good options because they should generate income as you wait for the recovery. Note that a mature organization might show a lower growth rate coming out of a down market versus a smaller company. But if the down market lingers, you should have more confidence the larger company will survive intact. That's a reasonable trade-off.

4. You buy and hold

The Dalbar report also concludes that a buy-and-hold strategy with the S&P 500 would have returned about $25,000 more than the average investor's portfolio between 2016 and 2019.

Buy-and-hold investing is the practice of investing in stocks and funds that you intend to keep for years or decades. The goal is to rely on the tendency for stocks to appreciate over longer periods of time.

To implement this approach, pick quality stocks or funds and hold them indefinitely. You might sell if the company changes in some fundamental way, but you won't sell because the market's having a temporary crisis.

Easier said than done