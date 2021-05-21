4 Signs You Definitely Shouldn't Buy Dogecoin

Set aside at least three months of living expenses in a cash emergency fund, or six if you want to be extra safe. Keep this money in a savings account and only use it for unplanned expenses. Always replenish your fund after you use it so you're ready for the next emergency.

2. You're saving your money for a major purchase

You shouldn't invest any money you expect to use within the next five to seven years, for the reasons discussed above. When you invest, you no longer have money. You have shares, or tokens in the case of cryptocurrency. Market fluctuations affect the value of those shares or tokens, and you don't have any control over that. If you need to get cash to pay for your financial goals at a specific time, you have to sell your investment right then, regardless of whether it makes you money or costs you money.

If you don't want to leave your savings languishing in a savings account, you could try a certificate of deposit (CD) to earn a slightly higher interest rate. But you shouldn't invest that money. Only invest funds you won't need anytime soon.

3. You don't know what Dogecoin is or how it works